1,523 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 3,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 590.2% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

CVX stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

