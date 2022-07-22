Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 2,435 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

