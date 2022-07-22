Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $87.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $369.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

