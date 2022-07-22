Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.