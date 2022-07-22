Whittier Trust Co. Has $495,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 718.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 101,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $23,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

