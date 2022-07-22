Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

