Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1,362.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.