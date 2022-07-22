3,366 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Costamare by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 286,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 150,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Costamare by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Costamare by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Costamare Trading Up 1.7 %

CMRE stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

