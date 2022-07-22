Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $592.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

