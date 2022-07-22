Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $67,819,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

