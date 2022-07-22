Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 149,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 113,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,495,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

