General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,535,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,664,000 after purchasing an additional 586,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

