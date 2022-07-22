SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,359 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 151.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

FNV stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

