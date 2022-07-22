Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 547 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.26. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.