SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,445 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

