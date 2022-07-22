Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 279,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $145.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

