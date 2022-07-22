General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

