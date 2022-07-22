Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 126 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

