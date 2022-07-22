Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 402 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average of $149.27. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

