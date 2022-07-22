13,964 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

