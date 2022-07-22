Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $601,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $106.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

