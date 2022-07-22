Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE A opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.