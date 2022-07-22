Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $105.13 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.