Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,382 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

