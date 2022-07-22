Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.5 %

HZNP stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,934 shares of company stock worth $9,206,533 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

