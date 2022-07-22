Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.69.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

