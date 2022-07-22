Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.10.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

