Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $759,000 in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Price Performance

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.