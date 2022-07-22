Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 8,555 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.