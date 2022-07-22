T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $122.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

