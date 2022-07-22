Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,018 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

