Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD opened at $93.19 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

