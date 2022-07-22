Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $1,829.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,982.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,185.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

