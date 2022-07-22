Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

