Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $16.24 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

