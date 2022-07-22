Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 2336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEO. TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3139 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

