Mizuho Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $139.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Ashland Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

