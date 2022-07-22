Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,068,000 after acquiring an additional 275,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 72,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

