Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $179.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.