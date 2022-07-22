Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $456.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

