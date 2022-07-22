Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

