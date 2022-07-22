Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

