Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.