Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.