Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 389 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Popular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

