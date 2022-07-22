Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

