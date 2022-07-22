The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.