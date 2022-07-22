ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIXY. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 78,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $15.91 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

