The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

