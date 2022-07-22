Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 9,364 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

